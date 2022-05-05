Time to marry or move on. The Netflix reality series The Ultimatum is returning for a second season — with a twist!

Season 1 introduced audiences to six couples with the same problem — one person in the relationship wanted to get married while the other didn’t.

To test whether they were ready for marriage, the couples temporarily broke up and got a chance to date another person in the group. At the end of the experience, they all had to decide whether to marry their initial partner or move on — either alone or with their new romantic connection.

The social experiment led to both happy endings and tearful goodbyes. Madlyn Ballatori and Colby Kissinger not only got engaged during the final episode, but they also exchanged wedding vows moments later.

“At the end of filming, we talked everything out. I mean, every single detail we’re, like, ‘We are married, there can be no secrets,’” Madlyn told Us Weekly in March 2022. “So I don’t know if we were really surprised by anything [watching it back]. I guess we were more surprised by, like, what was chosen to be left in verses left out. It was better than we expected, honestly.”

In the reunion episode, Madlyn and Colby announced that they are expecting their first child together.

Shanique Imari and Randall Griffin also got engaged during the finale. They have since called off their engagement but are still together.

“Unfortunately, I was very, very anxious [on the proposal day] because from my view, I mean, all I felt and saw was that he was connecting with someone else,” Shanique told Us in March 2022. “And obviously, you know, there was a possibility that his mind wouldn’t change at the end of it. So I was genuinely happy and surprised that he did propose, [but] I don’t know. It was just a whirlwind of emotions, honestly, this entire experience.”

Jake Cunningham broke things off with his girlfriend of two years April Marie at the end of the experiment. April has since moved on with real estate broker Cody Cooper. Although Jake and Rae Williams, who were partnered for a trial marriage, didn’t end up going on the trip he proposed during the finale, he still thinks there’s potential for them. He told Us in March 2022 that he feels “like something happen down the road.”

What will the season 2 couples do when faced with an ultimatum? Here’s everything we know about the second season of the Netflix reality series so far.