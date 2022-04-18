Setting the record straight! Madlyn Ballatori made her pregnancy timeline very clear after The Ultimatum’s finale.

“For clarity, [my husband], Colby [Kissinger], and I were married 5.13.2021 and will have our baby in the next two weeks,” the Los Angeles native wrote via Instagram Stories on Sunday, April 17. “A.K.A. not pregnant during filming.”

The expectant star exclusively told Us Weekly last month that she was 35 weeks pregnant with a baby daughter.

“I am ready to have my girl,” the mom-to-be gushed in the March interview. “Just the past couple weeks, I’m, like, ‘Get this baby outta me!’ But I love being pregnant. I mean, this is, it’s been such a blessing.”

The pregnant star showed her Instagram followers her baby bump progress in maternity shoot photos on Friday, April 15, noting that she has “two weeks left” before becoming a mom.

“This pregnancy has completely transformed me. Not only physically as I’ve completely shape-shifted … but mentally, spiritually and emotionally as well,” she captioned the slideshow. “It has grown an even deeper love than I knew possible with my partner as well as an incredible innate connection with my body and my daughter inside me. Pregnancy has completely altered and rebuilt my self-image and confidence. So much different than before, I feel powerful, beautiful and so proud to be a woman. I can’t believe I get to be a mother to a perfect child and with the support and love of the best partner I could ask for. This truly is a gift that I could never deserve but am blessed beyond words to have received. I cannot wait to meet my girl.”

The reality star joined the Netflix show last year because her then-boyfriend had given her an engagement ultimatum. Not only did Ballatori agree to the Texas native’s proposal at the end of the series, but the pair also tied the knot moments later.

“Once I knew I was committed in [the] engagement, I knew I was ready for the next big thing, which was marriage and, like, wasting another beat when you got it right there on the biggest stage? Why not take advantage of the opportunity?” the groom explained to Us in March. “And I figure since she said yes to the engagement, why not say yes to the marriage.”

