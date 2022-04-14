No wedding bells for these two. The Ultimatum’s Jake Cunningham and April Marie have called it quits — and he claims it’s because she cheated on him with a mystery man during the Netflix series.

“We had an agreement going on the show that we would date the people on the show [and] be involved with the whole experiment, but when it came to her going off and finding some other guy off the show, [that] was the big surprise to me,” the former U.S Marine, 27, exclusively told Us Weekly about the alleged dalliance between Marie, 23, and her off-camera beau.

The Ultimatum follows six couples, each made up of one person who is ready to get married and one who is still unsure. Each couple then swaps partners to see what it would be like to be with someone else before going back to their significant other.

“I went by all of [April Marie’s] guidelines because she wanted to do the show,” Cunningham, who initially did not want to participate on the hit show, explained to Us. “Like, we can kiss a person. We can experiment with them. If that happens, then we’ll be open and honest with each other. I was open and honest with her. She wasn’t so much with me.”

While viewers saw the Texas native get involved with fellow contestant Rae Williams, Cunningham claimed that Marie’s alleged fling went further than his romance with Williams.

“Me and Rae were very respectful doing the whole situation,” Cunningham explained. “No matter how it looks, we did not have sex. The only thing we did was kiss. I slept in a separate bed for the first five days on the show. April was doing a lot more than I was.”

The sales specialist admitted to Us he knew about Marie’s reported transgression before moving back in with her but kept quiet because he didn’t want to ruin her image.

“I didn’t want to just sit there and make her look bad all the time or something like that,” he told Us. “I was just letting her figure out her own thing and letting her go through her course.”

With the show over, Cunningham explained that he wants the best for the model but has made it clear he’s done with her.

“I was like, ‘Just do your own thing. I wish the best for you. Hope you’re happy, but I’m not,’” he explained to Us about his relationship with Marie today. “I don’t want anything to do with her at [this] point.”

As for Marie, she recently told Us she’s dating a real estate broker from Austin and “is very happy.”

