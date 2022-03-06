Ready to walk down the aisle? Fresh off the conclusion of Love Is Blind season 2, Netflix is gearing up for another romance-centered reality TV show in The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On.

“On Love Is Blind, you both know [that] you want to get married before ever seeing each other,” Nick Lachey teased the new concept during the season 2 reunion, which aired in March 2022. “But in Netflix’s new dating series, The Ultimatum, six couples have come to a point in their own relationships where one person is ready to be married and the other, well, isn’t.”

Developed by the same creators, The Ultimatum brings together a group of couples as their relationships hit crossroads.

“In this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, these couples will put their relationships to the ultimate test with the hopes that they’ll walk away ended to the person that they are truly meant to be with,” cohost Vanessa Lachey added during the Love Is Blind reunion special.

The former 98 Degrees crooner further explained that each participant is compatible with “multiple partners” and must select a new person to date, and live with, for the duration of the three-week experience in a “trial marriage.” By the finale, they each must decide whether they want to marry their original partner or break up for good.

The 10-episode reality TV series was conceived by Kinetic Content and producer Chris Coelen, who also created Love Is Blind. The second season of the pod-based dating show premiered on the streaming platform in February 2022, in which only two couples tied the knot: Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson and Jarrette Jones and Iyanna McNeely.

“[Nick] and I fell in love so quickly and because we both knew at the end of the day we wanted to stay together, we did feel so pressured to figure out what was the best route for us to take,” Danielle exclusively told Us Weekly of the pair’s post-show relationship in February 2022. “That created this, like, pressure cooker environment that we felt like, ‘Oh, my God, like what do we do?’ And we both came to the conclusion, like, ’It’s us, like, we’re spending the rest of our lives together.’ I just can’t wait for people to see the relationship that we have now.”

Nick, who proposed sight-unseen to Danielle, further revealed that the pair had been actively working on improving their communication styles since leaving the show’s bubble.

“I think the biggest challenge for us was losing the structure of the show,” Nick exclusively told Us at the time. “We quickly realized like, ‘Hey, two months ago, we weren’t married, we were single. Since then, we’ve met and married, we have friends, we have family, everybody — some people know, some people don’t.’ And so, it’s like, ‘How do you navigate these waters and how do you go from doing whatever you want two months ago to, like, being part of a family?’”

Season 2 also saw a number of couples split, including Shayne Jansen and Natalie Lee, Kyle Abrams and Shaina Hurley, Salvador “Sal” Perez and Mallory Zapata and Abhishek “Shake” Chatterjee and Deepti Vempati.

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On premieres Wednesday, April 6, on Netflix.

Scroll down for everything we know so far about the new series: