Halsey

The “Without Me” singer took to her Instagram Stories on November 28 with a lengthy note about the Grammys nominations, which also saw her latest album, Manic, snubbed. “I’ve been thinking and wanted to choose my words carefully because a lot of people have extended sympathy and apology [sic] to me since the Grammy nominations,” Halsey wrote. “The Grammys are an elusive process. It can be about behind the scenes private performances, knowing the right people, campaigning through the grapevine, with just enough handshakes and ‘bribes’ that can be just ambiguous enough to pass as ‘not-bribes.’ And if you get that far, it’s about committing to exclusive TV performances and making sure you help the Academy make their millions in advertising on the night of the show.”

She continued, “Perhaps sometimes it is (!!) but it’s not always about the music or quality or culture. Just wanted to get that off my chest. @theweeknd deserves better, and Manic did too [shrug emoji] perhaps it’s unbecoming of me to say so but I can’t care anymore. While I am THRILLED for my talented friends who were recognized this year, I am hoping for more transparency or reform. But I’m sure this post will blacklist me anyway.”