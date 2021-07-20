Bringing home the big bucks! The cast of This Is Us has seen a massive increase in their salaries as the drama has increased in popularity over the years.

Milo Ventimiglia and Mandy Moore play parents Jack and Rebecca Pearson, respectively, on the award-winning series, which will air its sixth and final season in 2022. Sterling K. Brown, Justin Hartley and Chrissy Metz play their three kids (all grown up), Randall, Kevin and Kate Pearson, respectively.

The NBC hit has won four Emmys and is nominated for six more trophies in 2021. The heartwarming and heart-wrenching story of the Pearson family — which is told from different time periods in their life — has captivated audiences since its 2016 premiere.

While the actors behind the Pearson family all started out with different salaries, they have since come to an agreement with the network to receive the same amount of money per episode.

According to Variety, Ventimiglia and Moore came in at a higher per episode base with $85,000 each in season 1, while the newer faces on the show, including Metz started much lower.

In August 2017, the outlet reported that the show’s leading five stars received a $250,000 cash bonus from NBC and 20th Century Fox TV in recognition of the series’ first season success. The show earned 10 Emmy nominations and three Golden Globe nods after season 1.

The following year, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that the Gilmore Girls alum was making $115,000 per episode during season 2 before the core five stars agreed to a per-episode salary jump. At the time, the outlet reported that Hartley was making $75,000 per episode while Metz was at $40,000.

According to THR, the cast agreed to $250,000 per episode starting with season 3 in 2018, once their respective signing bonuses were added in. The increase meant that each actor had the potential to earn $4.5 million per season, assuming they appeared in all 18 episodes.

“The show changed all of our lives, so it’s hard to imagine … Like, ‘Where do you go from here?’” Moore told Deadline in May 2021. “Just simply, selfishly, as an actor, I’m like, ‘There will never, ever be a job like this, ever again.’ It’s just like a dream upon a dream, upon a dream, and it’s a once-in-a-career job.”

Scroll down to see how the Pearson family’s salaries have reportedly shifted since This Is Us first premiered: