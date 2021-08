Jayma Mays Didn’t Leave ‘by Choice’

In October 2013, Mays (Emma) told the U.K.’s Metro the real reason why her character left the show early.

“It wasn’t my choice,” she told the outlet before her departure. “The creators decided to do it. We knew it was coming last year – some other characters will also be leaving this season. It’s very sad to be going … It’s about getting new blood into the show. I really enjoyed playing Emma. I don’t know how I’m written out yet – I’m so curious.”