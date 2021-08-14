Every Time the ‘Glee’ Cast Roasted the Show After the Musical Comedy Ended

Most of the Cast ‘Hated’ the Show

In March 2020, McHale revealed that several of his former costars did not enjoy their time on the show during a March 2020 appearance on the “Dating Straight” podcast alongside Ushkowitz.

“I never hated it … some people did,” he recalled. “I was the last one to break.” For her part, the Waitress alum chose “Gangnam Style” as the moment the show jumped the shark. During the interview, the two friends agreed that season 5 was a particularly “rough” point of the show and “pretty tone-deaf” looking back. McHale noted that viewers who watched the show “now,” would be “shocked” by its content.