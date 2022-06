Blasting to the Top of the Box Office

On June 14, 2022, Top Gun: Maverick became the highest-grossing movie of the year, bringing in over $400 million at the domestic box office. It is the second highest earning film of the pandemic era, blasting past Doctor Strange 2: Multiverse of Madness and only falling short of Spiderman: No Way Home. It is projected to earn over $1 billion before it leaves theaters.