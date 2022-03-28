Nothing but love! After working together on the long-awaited Top Gun sequel, Jon Hamm gushed about his “amazing” costar Tom Cruise.

“He is a force of nature,” Hamm, 51, exclusively told Us Weekly at the Mercedes Benz 2022 Oscars Viewing Party at the Four Seasons Hotel in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 27.

The Mad Men alum also opened up about the benefits of getting to celebrate the 94th Academy Awards outside of the Dolby Theater. “This is way better. It’s just way less stressful. It’s much nicer to be looking on from afar but still dressed up and sort of participating,” he shared with Us.

The Missouri native, who was joined by his girlfriend, Anna Osceola, noted that he was looking forward to having “a nice time” and celebrating the winners throughout the night.

Earlier the month, Hamm offered fans a glimpse at what fans can expect from his character in Top Gun: Maverick.

“I play the boss, the guy who’s shaking his finger and telling Tom Cruise that he’s writing checks his body can’t cash. It’s exciting. The movie is tremendous. Talk about excited,” the Golden Globe winner said during an interview with GQ. “I cannot wait for people to see this film. It’s everything you want the sequel to Top Gun to be. It’s super-great. I don’t want to spoil it, but it’s awesome.”

Top Gun: Maverick is set over 30 years after the events of the original film. The 1986 movie Top Gun introduced Cruise, 59, in the role of US Navy pilot Pete “Maverick” Mitchell. In 2017, the New York native confirmed that the franchise would be coming back.

Following multiple delays due to casting changes and the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Cruise was joined by Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Glen Powell, Ed Harris, Val Kilmer and Manny Jacinto in the sequel.

After filming wrapped on the film, Hamm praised Cruise for the inspiring environment that he created on set.

“I’ll say this about Tom, he is 100 percent movie star and 100 percent a leader. On Mad Men, I learned that if the person at the top of the food chain behaves in a certain way, then that’s how the rest of the folks are going to behave,” the Black Mirror alum detailed to Men’s Journal in November 2020. “Tom’s always ready. He’s already prepared. He’s always on time. He’s got 900 things going on that you don’t even know about. But that never comes into the daily work.”

With reporting by Diana Cooper

