Forrest Gump costars Tom Hanks and Robin Wright are reuniting for another epic love story — and fans will get to see them looking as young as they did in the 1994 classic.

Sony released its first look at Here, the highly anticipated film from Forrest Gump director Robert Zemeckis, on Tuesday, June 25. The film, based on Richard McGuire’s 2014 graphic novel of the same name, will take place in one living room over the course of 100 years with the camera fixed in a single position for the entirety of the 104-minute runtime. Eric Roth serves as screenwriter.

“Here is an original film about multiple families and a special place they inhabit,” a Sony press release revealed on Tuesday. “The story travels through generations, capturing the human experience in its purest form.”

For the ambitious project, Zemeckis enlisted his Forrest Gump stars Hanks, 67, and Wright, 58, who will portray Richard and Margaret, the central couple of the film who go from high school sweethearts to spouses. The duo will appear as their characters from their teenage years in the 1960s to their late ’80s in the present day thanks to de-aging technology and makeup effects.

While the movie will primarily focus on Hanks and Wright’s fictional family, it will also give a glimpse into the lives of those who inhabited the home before them, like Richard’s parents, Al (Paul Bettany) and Rose (Kelly Reilly), a couple at the turn of the 20th century (Michelle Dockery and Gwilym Lee) and an inventor and a pin-up model during the 1920s (David Fynn and Ophelia Lovibond), among others.

“The single perspective never changes, but everything around it does,” Zemeckis told Vanity Fair earlier this month. “It’s actually never been done before. There are similar scenes in very early silent movies before the language of montage was invented. But other than that, yeah, it was a risky venture.”

He added, “That’s the excitement of it. What passes by this view of the universe? I think it’s an interesting way to do a meditation on mortality. It taps into the universal theme that everything passes.”

Zemeckis explained that the premise only works if the performances are “so good,” which Hanks and Wright have no problem delivering.

“Both Tom and Robin understood instantly that, ‘OK, we have to go back and channel what we were like 50 years ago or 40 years ago, and we have to bring that energy, that kind of posture, and even raise our voices higher,’” he said. “That kind of thing.”

Here hits theaters on November 15. Keep scrolling for a first look at Hanks and Wright’s younger selves in the film: