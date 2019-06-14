Toy Story is 24 years old. You’d have to literally be made of plastic to not know about Woody, Buzz Lightyear, Rex, Slinky, Hamm and the Potato Heads by now. We love them. We have a friend in them. Rest assured that the original gang are still in play mode for the magnificent Toy Story 4, which revolves around a rollicking adventure in an amusement park. But this time, they’re joined by a trunkload of wacky, weird and altogether wonderful newbies.

Here’s a rundown of all your future favorites. To infinity and … eh, you know how it goes.