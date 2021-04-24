‘Troop Beverly Hills’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Betty Thomas

Thomas played Phyllis’ nemesis Velda Plendor who was the leader of the rival troop the Red Feathers. The Missouri native took a break from acting after Troop Beverly Hills, returning in 2018 for an episode of Kidding. She switched to directing in 1989, working on The Brady Bunch Movie, which Long starred in, Doctor Doolittle, John Tucker Must Die, Dream On, Audrey and two episodes of Grace and Frankie. She has also produced films including Can’t Hardly Wait, Charlie’s Angels and Surviving Christmas. Thomas is married to Douglas Thomas.