‘Troop Beverly Hills’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Shelley Long

Long played troop leader Phyllis Nefler while starring on Cheers as Diane Chambers at the same time. She then starred in The Brady Bunch Movie, A Very Brady Sequel, Honeymoon With Mom, Love Again, Different Flowers (which she produced) and The Christmas Trap. The Indiana native appeared on Good Advice, Kelly Kelly and Fraiser before playing DeDe Pritchett on Modern Family from 2009 to 2018. The Golden Globes winner was married to Bruce Tyson from 1981 to 2004. They share daughter Juliana.