Who’s In it?

In addition to Garfield and Edgar-Jones, the cast includes Gil Birmingham as Jeb’s partner, Bill Taba, and Billy Howle as Brenda’s husband, Allen Lafferty. Sam Worthington, Wyatt Russell, Denise Gough and Rory Culkin play other members of the Lafferty family, which is led by patriarch Ammon (Christopher Heyerdahl).