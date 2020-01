How Much Is It?

There are many different options when it comes to cost. First, a free, ad-supported tier is offered, but those members only have access to “select episodes” of originals. Next, Peacock Premium, which also includes ads, costs $4.99 a month for non-bundled Comcast and Cox subscribers. Premium customers can upgrade to an ad-free subscription for an additional $5 per month. Any customer can also purchase the ad-free experience for $9.99 per month.