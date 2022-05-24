Everything Ellen Pompeo Has Said About How Long She’ll Stay on ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

Concerned About Continuing the Story

In December 2021, Pompeo revealed that she didn’t hear many people arguing for Grey’s Anatomy to end after season 18, but the conclusion is certainly at the front of her mind.

“I’ve been trying to focus on convincing everybody that it should end,” she told Insider. “​I feel like I’m the super naive one who keeps saying, ‘But what’s the story going to be, what story are we going to tell?’ And everyone’s like, ‘Who cares, Ellen? It makes a gazillion dollars.'”