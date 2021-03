Ready to Retire?

The actress signed another two-year deal to stay on Grey’s Anatomy in January 2014, but then revealed she may quit acting after the series’ run.”I definitely don’t have a strong desire to act after Grey’s; I definitely feel myself transitioning,” she said during a panel with BuzzFeed Brews in September 2014. “I don’t find acting terribly empowering. For the place I am in my life … I don’t necessarily want to work for other people.”