What’s Not to Love

Pompeo’s contract was up after season 8, but she reassured fans that she had no plans to exit the series during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in April 2012. “It’s a wonderful job and wonderful group of people who all really care how good the show is,” she said at the time. “It’s a win-win: I have a great job, the show touches people and people find solace in the show and it’s entertaining. I don’t see what more I could want in a job.”