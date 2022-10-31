Where Was 'Dark Shadows' Filmed? Guide to All of the Set Locations

What sorcery is this? The 2012 film Dark Shadows was the big-screen adaptation of a gothic soap opera with the same name, which ran from 1966 to 1971. (There was also a 1991 short-lived revival TV series.)

The gothic nature of the story was a perfect fit for director Tim Burton. It was his eighth collaboration with Johnny Depp, his seventh with Helena Bonham Carter, fifth with Christopher Lee and second with former Catwoman Michelle Pfeiffer. Burton’s definitely loyal to those closest to him.

In the movie, Christopher Lee co-stars with Jonny Lee Miller. Did you know that Jonny’s grandfather is English actor Bernard Lee? He starred as M in the 1974 film The Man With The Golden Gun film with Christopher Lee and Roger Moore.

The horror-comedy, Dark Shadows, revolves around Johnny Depp’s character, Barnabas Collins. In the late 1700s, he rejects the advances of Angelique Bouchard (Eva Green), who turns out to be a witch. She turns him into a vampire and buries him alive.

He’s eventually freed in 1972 and learns that the world has completely changed. And now, he must protect his descendants from a horrible curse. All the while, Angelique still lurks, ready to cause him more harm.

