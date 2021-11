‘Reputation’

Swift’s sixth album, originally released in November 2017, is the least likely option for her next rerelease for one major reason. According to Rolling Stone, recording contracts often stipulate that artists cannot rerecord songs until five years after their release date. If that’s the case with Reputation, Swift can’t even start on it until November 2022, meaning it likely wouldn’t be done until sometime in 2023. With Taylor Swift, however, anything is possible.