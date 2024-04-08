Your account
Entertainment

‘White Collar’ Cast: Where Are They Now? Matt Bomer, Willie Garson and More

By
White Collar Cast Where Are They Now Matt Bomer Willie Garson and More 185
8
David Giesbrecht/USA Network

White Collar has been off the air for a decade, but the cast has hinted at bringing it back.

The police procedural drama, which ran for six seasons from 2009 to 2014, followed Matt Bomer as Neal Caffrey, a highly intelligent con artist who starts working as FBI Special Agent Peter Burke’s (Tim DeKay) criminal informant. The series also starred Willie Garson, Tiffani Thiessen, Marsha Thomason, Sharif Atkins, Hilarie Burton Morgan and Natalie Morales.

In November 2023, Bomer hinted that a White Collar revival could be in the works.

“There has been talk. It’s actually very legitimate talk, it’s in conversation,” he told TVLine at the time. “A lot of things need to fall into place but there is a plan in effect, at least, so we’ll see what happens.”

Previously, the series creator Jeff Eastin teased the possibility of a reboot in May 2020.

“Had a great convo with @MattBomer,” Eastin tweeted at the time. “We have a plan to bring #WhiteCollar back. “So, as Mozzie [played by Garson] might say, ‘To quote Steve Harvey, ‘The dream is free. The hustle is sold separately.’ It’s time to hustle.”

Keep scrolling to see what the White Collar cast has been up to since the series ended in 2014:

