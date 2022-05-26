Joseph Quinn: 5 Things to Know About the New ‘Stranger Things’ Actor

1. What Have You Seen Him Before?

Quinn portrayed Arthur Havisham on the BBC One series, Dickensian in 2016, telling Nuit Magazine at the time that he enjoyed performing in period pieces because there is something “timeless about the human experience.”

“You see people wearing these weird clothes and speaking differently to how we speak but it’s the same stuff, a different day,” he told the outlet. “People fall in love, people get angry and people get jealous. I guess it’s how predictable we are. Maybe we find comfort in that. The costumes are gorgeous and the scenery tends to be nice. It makes for very appealing viewing.”

The actor also made guest appearances on Game of Thrones in 2018 and HBO’s Catherine The Great in 2019, working alongside Helen Mirren — an experience he referred to as an “immense privilege.”