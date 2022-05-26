Joseph Quinn: 5 Things to Know About the New ‘Stranger Things’ Actor

3. If He Could Portray Any Character, Who Would it Be?

In an October 2019 interview with The Rakish Gent, Quinn revealed he would have loved to play the role of Roman Roy (Kieran Culkin) on HBO’s Succession.

“Kieran Culkin’s character is a goldmine and he just delivers every line and knocks it out of the park,” the actor said of the role at the time. “His sense of humor and lightness of touch with that character is enviable. But I think these iconic roles are so defined by the actors that played them it’s hard to imagine anyone else playing them.”

He added “all of the characters in the Lord of the Rings trilogy” to the wish list in an interview with Glass Magazine one month later.