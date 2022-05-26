Joseph Quinn: 5 Things to Know About the New ‘Stranger Things’ Actor

5. How Does He Feel About Joining Stranger Things?

While Quinn described the experience as “daunting” in a May 2022 interview with Entertainment Tonight, he added that the cast are “really nice people, and it was everything you’d expect.” from the experience. “It’s a good thing to go somewhere strange with a bunch of strangers and leave that place with really dear friends,” he added about his time on set.

Later that month, the actor explained the pressure he felt as a late-stage newcomer to do his character and the honor that comes with being part of a television series that is so beloved.

“There’s a lot of devotion towards this show, and you don’t want to ruin it,” he told Collider at the time. “So it’s been an amazing experience. It’s been surreal to be involved in something like this. It’s just a huge honor, and to be able to participate in this season, and be amongst everyone trying to pull it off, it’s a treat.”