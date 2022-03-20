Who Is Kevin’s Future Wife on ‘This Is Us’? Everything We Know So Far

Mystery woman. This Is Us fans know Kevin Pearson (Justin Hartley) is married in the future, but there are multiple theories about who his wife could be.

Kevin has been spotted wearing a wedding ring in flash-forwards, but the identity of his wife has not yet been revealed. Viewers suspect that one of his exes could be the lucky lady. Likely candidates include his ex-wife, Sophie (Alexandra Breckenridge), ex-fiancée Madison (Caitlin Thompson) and his friend with occasional benefits, Cassidy (Jennifer Morrison).

As the sixth and final season of the NBC drama aired, Hartley speculated in March that the question of Kevin’s wife will be answered “a little bit before” the series finale, noting that the wait will be worth it.

“Don’t give up on anybody!” the actor told Variety. “I obviously can’t tell you what happens. And you don’t want to know, you want to watch. But what I will say is that we will have an answer for you. It will be answered, we won’t leave you hanging and it’s very satisfying. It might not be what you want — it might be what you want, it might not be what you want — but it will be satisfying, for sure.”

Hartley previously teased his character’s romantic journey in season 6 after he and Madison called off their wedding.

“When he finally wraps his brain around the fact that it’s actually OK to be alone, that opens him up to be available to other people, instead of the square peg, round hole thing that he constantly tries to do,” he told Entertainment Weekly in January. “He’s OK being alone. He’s not lonely; he’s alone. That’s totally different. And I think that opens him to love.”

Hartley added that Kevin will achieve a “new level” of showing just how romantic he is.

While some fans believe they have already met Kevin’s future wife, a curveball is also possible. The show introduced a brand-new character named Edie (Vanessa Bell Calloway) when revealing the identity of Nicky’s (Griffin Dunne) future wife, despite his longstanding crush on the one that got away, Sally (Genevieve Angelson).

Amid a slew of lingering mysteries, series creator Dan Fogelman aspired to craft “a very beautiful and simple ending” to the show that would tie up all the loose ends.

“My hope is that by the end of the series, there is no stone left unturned,” the showrunner told Entertainment Weekly in December 2021. “You would have nothing left to ask me about spoilers. You might want to call me and say, ‘I don’t like what happened to such-and-such. I don’t like who such-and-such wound up with.’ But you won’t be going, ‘Who?’ If we’ve done that, I feel like we’ve done our job and we’ve made the choices that we thought were best for the characters and for the story.”

Scroll through the gallery below for a roundup of clues about Kevin’s wife: