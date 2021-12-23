3. His Scene-Stealing Appearance on ‘Scream Queens’ Almost Didn’t Happen

Laviscount brought the role of Earl Grey to life in Ryan Murphy‘s dark comedy Scream Queens, but the former reality star almost didn’t make it to the screen. Although he knew that he “really wanted” to join the Fox series, Laviscount initially got rejected for the role after his first audition.

“I was devastated,” he told Fox 11 Los Angeles, noting that later that day Murphy called again to tell him he was going to have a character written just for him.