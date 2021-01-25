Bachelor

Who Is Michelle Young? Meet Matt James’ ‘Bachelor’ Contestant

By
Who Is Michelle Young Meet Matt James Bachelorette Contestant
 ABC/Craig Sjodin
5
1 / 5
podcast
LTG_IB_ENERGY_AMI_1.8.21_600x338

1. She’s a Former Division I Basketball Player

Michelle played basketball at Bradley University in Peoria, Illinois from 2011 to 2015.

Back to top