Bachelor

Who Is Michelle Young? Meet Matt James’ ‘Bachelor’ Contestant

By
Who Is Michelle Young Meet Matt James Bachelorette Contestant
 Courtesy Michelle Young/Instagram
5
2 / 5
podcast
LTG_IB_ENERGY_AMI_1.8.21_600x338

2. She’s an Elementary School Teacher

Michelle most recently worked as a fifth-grade teacher in Bloomington, Minnesota.

Back to top