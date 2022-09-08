David Claessen
Seven years after her first divorce, Goldberg tied the knot again in 1986, this time to Dutch cinematographer Claessen. The couple attended a number of film premieres together and were married for two years before calling it quits in 1988.
Claessen is known for his work in directing music videos for artists like Britney Spears, Travie McCoy and Jason Mraz.
He has also worked in film and television, with credits on the film Diary of a Mad Black Woman and TV series The Hustle.Back to top