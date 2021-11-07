Will There Be a Season 5?

Yellowstone has yet to be renewed for season 5, but Hauser has already indicated that it is a sure thing. “[Sheridan] is working on it right now,” he said during a March 2021 virtual happy hour. “Season 5 is going to be wonderful. The way we ended season 4 — I can’t give too much away, but the way season 4 ends, I think the audience … will be happily surprised.”

Bentley echoed his costar, telling Us in November 2021 that the season 4 finale will “create conversations and a stir.” Kelsey Asbille, who plays Monica Dutton, also teased a “major cliffhanger” at the end of the season.