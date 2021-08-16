‘You’ Season 3: Everything We Know

Are Joe and Love Endgame?

“They’re not soulmates. He’s afraid of her at the end [of season 2],” Badgley teased to TVLine about Joe and Love’s season 3 journey. “Basically, it’s set up for season 3 in a way where they would be each other’s arch nemesis.”

When asked about the couple’s journey into parenting, he added, “Does he have it in him, in that he’s a human being? Is it possible? Sure. And if there’s anything that can change a person, it’s parenthood. But I don’t know that Joe can or should change. I certainly don’t know if he will change.”