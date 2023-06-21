Paramount+’s Zoey 102 revival film is gearing up to be a nostalgic walk down memory lane for fans.

The original series, which aired on Nickelodeon from 2005 until 2008, focused on the lives of Zoey Brooks (Jamie Lynn Spears) and her brother, Dustin (Paul Butcher), as they attended fictional boarding school Pacific Coast Academy and made friends along the way. Shortly after its debut, the teen drama found success and went on to win awards including an Emmy for Outstanding Children’s Program in 2005.

In December 2007, Spears announced that she was expecting her first child at the age of 16. Although the news wasn’t the reason behind Zoey 101’s final season, the show came to an end less than one year later.

“Even today, people still have their thoughts about it. I didn’t become pregnant until probably six months after we wrapped or something like that, but some of the episodes had not aired yet,” the actress told Nylon in 2020. “I think that there was a conversation with Nickelodeon, rightfully so, of, ‘Do we air these episodes?’ But the show had already wrapped and there was never a negotiation to go into any more seasons. We were too old. It was done.”

Since the show’s conclusion, many of the cast members continued to show their support for a potential revival.

“Zoey was the problem solver and the good-at-everything girl. But we need to add some depth to her,” Spears told The Hollywood Reporter in May 2020. “She and Chase would definitely have some type of tangled love story. I don’t think they would have just left PCA and gotten married. Maybe Zoey would be working in fashion in some capacity.”

In honor of the 10th anniversary of the show’s Time Capsule episode, Sean Flynn (who played Chase) and Christopher Massey (who played Michael) reunited to film a short clip.

During the 2015 video, which aired on Teen Nick, Chase was planning to purpose to his current girlfriend before Michael interrupted to tell him what Zoey said in her time capsule DVD. Chase ultimately dumped his girlfriend to find Zoey — ending on a cliffhanger.

Several of the OG stars later teamed up for a reimagined version of the Zoey 101 “Follow Me” theme song before news broke about the revival movie.

“I’m beyond thrilled to be back alongside my PCA family and continue the story of Zoey and all the characters fans know and love,” Spears said in a January 2023 statement. “As an executive producer, it’s been an exciting opportunity to work with such incredible talent as well as Paramount+ and Nickelodeon.”

Spears offered glimpses at the filming process before the film debuted on Paramount+.

“I don’t know why they trusted the people who don’t drink to open the champagne, but it’s officially a picture WRAP on #ZOEY102 🎬 We can not wait to share this special experience with all of you 🤍🤍🤍,” she captioned an Instagram post in March 2023.

Scroll down for everything to know about Zoey 102: