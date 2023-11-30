If you just touched down in London town, Us Weekly has the only insider’s guide you’ll need to the best restaurants in the city — and the ones where celebrities frequent.

In this week’s “VIP Scene” episode, Us shows fans where to eat in London to rub elbows with royals such as Meghan Markle and Prince Harry and Hollywood A-listers including Taylor Swift and Bono. First up: Annabel’s.

This hotspot is known for its cracking cocktail menu and ethereal interiors. It’s a members-only establishment that Bono, 63, has been spotted at on more than one occasion. It is also rumored to be the only nightclub to allegedly host the late Queen Elizabeth II. (The monarch died in September 2022 at the age of 96.)

Hakkasan Mayfair, meanwhile, is best known for its dim sum and Cantonese cuisine, which has drawn in stars including Rihanna and Naomi Campbell.

For classic English comfort food, Us suggests Brinkley’s Chelsea. Its menu boasts two delicious choices for their traditional Sunday roast and a lavish dessert spread, featuring sticky toffee pudding and a cheese board. Plus, Elizabeth Hurley and Hugh Grant previously dined at the restaurant when they were a couple in the ‘90s. Need we say more?

When searching for a royal-approved eatery, you can’t miss the Chiltern Firehouse. The restaurant is said to be one of Meghan, 42, and Harry’s favorites whenever they’re in town. Meghan has reportedly been seen sipping on Negronis with friends and previously included the establishment in her blog The Tig when detailing some of London’s best-kept secrets.

Meghan and Harry, 39, aren’t the only royals who’ve made the Chiltern Firehouse their second home. Princess Eugenie toasted her engagement in 2018 to now-husband Jack Brooksbank at the celebrity favorite. Her sister, Princess Beatrice, also used the restaurant to celebrate her engagement party with now-husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in December 2019.

While eating out is a must in England’s capital, visitors will need a place to stay. The Connaught is Us’ pick as it has pulled in celebrity clientele such as Gwyneth Paltrow and Swift, 33, in years past. The late queen was also a fixture at the grand hotel, which stuns guests with its elegant lobby and rooms.

Watch the exclusive video above for more insider tips to seeing London through the eyes of royal or celebrity. Tune back next week for a new Us Weekly “VIP Scene” episode in a different city.