Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston have got you covered with a spooky — and spicy — cocktail for your Halloween party.

“It’s that spooky time of the year, and we felt it would be fun to create something a little bloody for the occasion,” Paul, 44, exclusively shares in the latest issue of Us Weekly of his and Cranston’s There Will Be Blood beverage.

The drink pairs the duo’s Dos Hombres mezcal with a blood orange puree and Ancho Reyes’ chile liqueur. Thanks to the blood orange, the mixed drink has an eerie red color that will make you grin like a devil when you take a sip. Whether you’re spending All Hallow’s Eve on the town or cozily at home, having your own glass of There Will Be Blood will liven up your night.

“The blood orange puree and ancho reyes chile liqueur combined with our Dos Hombres chile mezcal make a reddish/orange color that will instantly get you in the Halloween spirit,” says Cranston, 67. “So, enjoy sipping it alone or at a party!”

Paul and Cranston most famously costarred on Breaking Bad together from 2008 to 2013 and formed a friendship behind the scenes. While the pair’s characters were business partners in the meth industry, Paul and Cranston decided to partner up in real life in 2019 to form their Mezcal company.

“We started Dos Hombres to create a mezcal that we thought was perfect,” the actors explain on their Dos Hombres website. “A unique blend of the finest Espadin agave, hand-selected from the hillsides of a small village in Oaxaca, Mexico.”

Before announcing their plans to take on the alcohol industry, Cranston and Paul teased fans for weeks about their reunion on social media, which took place six years after Breaking Bad wrapped up.

“Happy @doshombres day everyone! These beauties are now rolling through your neighborhood,” Paul wrote via Instagram in December 2019 to celebrate Dos Hombres being available to purchase. “Note: please do not try to flag down the driver and buy our delicious mezcal straight from the truck. Apparently, this is frowned upon in the liquor business and you may frighten one of our wonderful drivers. By all means follow the truck to its location and buy as much Dos Hombres as you’d like. With love, Aaron & Bryan 🥃.”

Keep scrolling for Paul and Cranston’s There Will Be Blood recipe:

There Will Be Blood

Makes 1 Drink

Ingredients

1.5 oz Dos Hombres Mezcal

½ oz agave nectar

½ oz blood orange purée

¼ oz Ancho Reyes Chile Liqueur over ice.

¾ oz lime juice

Dehydrated blood orange wheel

Instructions

1. Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker, shake well and pour.

2. Garnish with a dehydrated blood orange wheel. Enioy!