Pass the ranch, or not! Influenster, the leading product ratings and reviews community, recently shared the most popular condiment in each state, and while the beloved dressing reigned supreme in certain locations, it didn’t exactly take the entire nation by storm.
To compile the data, Influenster analyzed more than 50,000 reviews to determine which condiment is the most buzzed-about in every locale. For example, Frank’s RedHot Original was the top choice in Arizona, Maryland, North Carolina and Texas, while Nature’s Way Extra Virgin Coconut Oil took the No. 1 spot in Hawaii (shocker), as well as Minnesota, Oregon, Alaska and Colorado.
Another five-state favorite? That aforementioned salad topper. Hidden Valley Ranch Dressing swept the map across Arkansas, Idaho, Iowa, Oklahoma and West Virginia
Meanwhile, Nutella Hazelnut Spread took the cake for much of the Eastern seaboard, including sweet-toothed states Connecticut, Massachusetts, New York and Virginia.
Other geographic patterns included a love of Country Crock butter in portions of the midwest, and a penchant for spicy condiments (including Frank’s RedHot Original Cayenne Pepper Sauce and French’s Crunchy Toppers Crispy Jalapeños) and BBQ sauce in much of the south.
To see which condiment came out on top in your state, check out the complete list below:
Alabama: Sweet Baby Ray’s BBQ Barbecue Sauce
Alaska: Nature’s Way Extra Virgin Coconut Oil
Arizona: Frank’s RedHot Original Cayenne Pepper Sauce
Arkansas: Hidden Valley Original Ranch Dressing
California: Huy Fong Foods Inc. Sriracha Chili Sauce
Colorado: Nature’s Way Extra Virgin Coconut Oil
Connecticut: Nutella Hazelnut Spread
Delaware: French’s Classic Yellow Mustard
Florida: French’s Crunchy Toppers Crispy Jalapeños
Georgia: Sweet Baby Ray’s BBQ Barbecue Sauce
Hawaii: Nature’s Way Extra Virgin Coconut Oil
Idaho: Hidden Valley Dips Mix Original Ranch
Illinois: Country Crock Original
Indiana: Bertolli Alfredo With Aged Parmesan Cheese Sauce
Iowa: Hidden Valley The Original Ranch Dressing Buttermilk
Kansas: Country Crock Original
Kentucky: French’s Crunchy Toppers Crispy Jalapeños
Louisiana: Sweet Baby Ray’s BBQ Barbecue Sauce
Maine: Marshmallow Fluff Original
Maryland: Frank’s RedHot Original Cayenne Pepper Sauce
Massachusetts: Nutella Hazelnut Spread
Michigan: Bertolli Alfredo With Aged Parmesan Cheese Sauce
Minnesota: Nature’s Way Extra Virgin Coconut Oil
Mississippi: French’s Crunchy Toppers Crispy Jalapeños
Missouri: French’s Classic Yellow Mustard
Montana: Skippy Super Chunk Peanut Butter
Nebraska: Huy Fong Foods Inc. Sriracha Chili Sauce
Nevada: Hellmann’s Real Mayonnaise
New Hampshire: Wish-Bone Balsamic Italian Vinaigrette
New Jersey: Bertolli Vodka Sauce
New Mexico: McCormick Garlic Salt
New York: Nutella Hazelnut Spread
North Carolina: Frank’s RedHot Original Cayenne Pepper Sauce
North Dakota: Hellmann’s Carefully Crafted Dressing and Sandwich Spread
Ohio: Country Crock Calcium Plus Vitamin D
Oklahoma: Hidden Valley The Original Ranch Dressing Buttermilk
Oregon: Nature’s Way Extra Virgin Coconut Oil
Pennsylvania: Heinz Ketchup
Rhode Island: Braggs Organic Apple Cider Vinegar
South Carolina: French’s Crunchy Toppers Crispy Jalapeños
South Dakota: JIF Peanut Butter
Tennessee: French’s Classic Yellow Mustard
Texas: Frank’s RedHot Original Cayenne Pepper Sauce
Utah: Hidden Valley Cucumber Ranch Dressing
Vermont: Skippy Creamy Peanut Butter
Virginia: Nutella Hazelnut Spread
Washington: Huy Fong Foods Inc. Sriracha Chili Sauce
West Virginia: Hidden Valley The Original Ranch Dressing Buttermilk
Wisconsin: Hellmann’s Real Mayonnaise
Wyoming: – Skippy Super Chunk Peanut Butter
Tell Us: Are you surprised by any of these findings?
Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!
Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!