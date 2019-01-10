Pass the ranch, or not! Influenster, the leading product ratings and reviews community, recently shared the most popular condiment in each state, and while the beloved dressing reigned supreme in certain locations, it didn’t exactly take the entire nation by storm.

To compile the data, Influenster analyzed more than 50,000 reviews to determine which condiment is the most buzzed-about in every locale. For example, Frank’s RedHot Original was the top choice in Arizona, Maryland, North Carolina and Texas, while Nature’s Way Extra Virgin Coconut Oil took the No. 1 spot in Hawaii (shocker), as well as Minnesota, Oregon, Alaska and Colorado.

Another five-state favorite? That aforementioned salad topper. Hidden Valley Ranch Dressing swept the map across Arkansas, Idaho, Iowa, Oklahoma and West Virginia

Meanwhile, Nutella Hazelnut Spread took the cake for much of the Eastern seaboard, including sweet-toothed states Connecticut, Massachusetts, New York and Virginia.

Other geographic patterns included a love of Country Crock butter in portions of the midwest, and a penchant for spicy condiments (including Frank’s RedHot Original Cayenne Pepper Sauce and French’s Crunchy Toppers Crispy Jalapeños) and BBQ sauce in much of the south.

To see which condiment came out on top in your state, check out the complete list below:

Alabama: Sweet Baby Ray’s BBQ Barbecue Sauce

Alaska: Nature’s Way Extra Virgin Coconut Oil

Arizona: Frank’s RedHot Original Cayenne Pepper Sauce

Arkansas: Hidden Valley Original Ranch Dressing

California: Huy Fong Foods Inc. Sriracha Chili Sauce

Colorado: Nature’s Way Extra Virgin Coconut Oil

Connecticut: Nutella Hazelnut Spread

Delaware: French’s Classic Yellow Mustard

Florida: French’s Crunchy Toppers Crispy Jalapeños

Georgia: Sweet Baby Ray’s BBQ Barbecue Sauce

Hawaii: Nature’s Way Extra Virgin Coconut Oil

Idaho: Hidden Valley Dips Mix Original Ranch

Illinois: Country Crock Original

Indiana: Bertolli Alfredo With Aged Parmesan Cheese Sauce

Iowa: Hidden Valley The Original Ranch Dressing Buttermilk

Kansas: Country Crock Original

Kentucky: French’s Crunchy Toppers Crispy Jalapeños

Louisiana: Sweet Baby Ray’s BBQ Barbecue Sauce

Maine: Marshmallow Fluff Original

Maryland: Frank’s RedHot Original Cayenne Pepper Sauce

Massachusetts: Nutella Hazelnut Spread

Michigan: Bertolli Alfredo With Aged Parmesan Cheese Sauce

Minnesota: Nature’s Way Extra Virgin Coconut Oil

Mississippi: French’s Crunchy Toppers Crispy Jalapeños

Missouri: French’s Classic Yellow Mustard

Montana: Skippy Super Chunk Peanut Butter

Nebraska: Huy Fong Foods Inc. Sriracha Chili Sauce

Nevada: Hellmann’s Real Mayonnaise

New Hampshire: Wish-Bone Balsamic Italian Vinaigrette

New Jersey: Bertolli Vodka Sauce

New Mexico: McCormick Garlic Salt

New York: Nutella Hazelnut Spread

North Carolina: Frank’s RedHot Original Cayenne Pepper Sauce

North Dakota: Hellmann’s Carefully Crafted Dressing and Sandwich Spread

Ohio: Country Crock Calcium Plus Vitamin D

Oklahoma: Hidden Valley The Original Ranch Dressing Buttermilk

Oregon: Nature’s Way Extra Virgin Coconut Oil

Pennsylvania: Heinz Ketchup

Rhode Island: Braggs Organic Apple Cider Vinegar

South Carolina: French’s Crunchy Toppers Crispy Jalapeños

South Dakota: JIF Peanut Butter

Tennessee: French’s Classic Yellow Mustard

Texas: Frank’s RedHot Original Cayenne Pepper Sauce

Utah: Hidden Valley Cucumber Ranch Dressing

Vermont: Skippy Creamy Peanut Butter

Virginia: Nutella Hazelnut Spread

Washington: Huy Fong Foods Inc. Sriracha Chili Sauce

West Virginia: Hidden Valley The Original Ranch Dressing Buttermilk

Wisconsin: Hellmann’s Real Mayonnaise

Wyoming: – Skippy Super Chunk Peanut Butter

