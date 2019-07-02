



Beauty & Essex is ready for summer! The trendy restaurant, which has outposts in New York, Los Angeles and Las Vegas, recently unveiled a new salad that will be served at all locations through the end of September.

The tasty dish was created by TAO Group’s resident DJ, Mustard, and Beauty & Essex’s executive chef Chris Santos. Known as the Mustard Summer Salad, this healthy meal features baby romaine, little gem and mustard green lettuces, mixed with grilled chicken, red and yellow watermelon, asparagus, crisp julienned apple, baby mozzarella, candied walnuts and a mustard vinaigrette.

It joins other popular menu items including grilled cheese, smoked bacon and tomato soup dumplings and the kale and apple salad. The restaurant, which has a robust celebrity following, has been frequented by stars such as Kim Kardashian, Madonna and others.

DJ Mustard, whose real name is Dijon McFarlane, joined Santos in the kitchen to develop the new $18 menu item, which includes some of the 29-year-old music producer’s favorite ingredients and was inspired by his new fitness routine.

The artist, who has been performing at TAO Group Las Vegas venues since 2017, recently decided to focus on his health, documenting his wellness journey on his Instagram series, #weightcheckfam. In the series, popular athletes and entertainers give Mustard tips and push him to be his best.

Santos, who is also a judge on Food Network’s Chopped, has been getting into the boxing ring as part of his renewed fitness regime. In other words, Mustard and the chef were the perfect pair to pick to launch this nutritious dish.

When he’s not documenting his fitness journey, Mustard can be found at various TAO Group properties as part of his Las Vegas residency. He is scheduled to be at Marquee Dayclub on July 13, July 20, September 1 and September 14; Marquee Nightclub on July 8, July 20, August 2, August 10, August 17, August 23, September 6, September 20, October 5 and October 26; and TAO Nightclub on July 25.

His latest album, Perfect Ten, was released on Friday, June 28.

