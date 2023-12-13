Beyoncé is crazy in love with pizza, especially when it comes to New York City’s best eateries — and Us Weekly is breaking down her top picks in this week’s “VIP Scene.”

Our pizza party starts with Lucali in Carroll Gardens, which is a spot where Beyoncé, 42, and husband Jay Z have been dining for years. This Brooklyn gem, known for its Neapolitan-style pies, has witnessed the power couple’s love unfold, from cozy date nights to post-Grammy slices.

Jay Z, 54, revealed in December 2020 that Beyoncé likes her pizza with a little extra spice, telling Jimmy Kimmel that her favorite toppings are jalapeños and extra tomato sauce.

When the pair are downtown in Tribeca, they make sure to hit up Frankies Spuntino. This Italian hotspot is famous for its meatball parmigiana and family-friendly vibes. Pasquelle Jones, for its part, is where the real party starts for the musicians.

Beyoncé previously hosted a post-VMAs bash at this Nolita restaurant where pizza pies topped with fennel sausage, Brussels sprouts and pecorino are in high supply. Fun fact: Ryan Hardy, the chef and co-owner of Pasquelle Jones, used to be Jay Z’s personal chef.

The last stop on Us’ pizza pilgrimage is Bar Pitti in the West Village. The location has been Beyoncé’s favorite for the last eight years. The “Lemonade” singer has even been spotted at the eatery alongside her mother, Tina Knowles, and husband Richard Lawson in years past. If you’re in town, Us suggests trying their rigatoni with turkey sausage, peas and cream.

Watch the exclusive video above for a complete look at Beyoncé’s tried and true NYC pizza picks. Check back next week for an all-new “VIP Scene” guide to a different city.