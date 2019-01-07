Brie Larson is all about rewarding herself in the midst of a strenuous workout! The Trainwreck star, who has spent the past several months getting in tip-top shape to play the titular character in Captain Marvel, shared a portion of her intense workout on Instagram on Friday, January 4, and it’s clear she doesn’t mess around when it comes to fitness.

At the start of the video clip, Larson, 29 is shown lifting weights with her hips. A voice off screen (presumably that of her trainer) tells the California native she’s doing a good job as she continues to bring the heavy weight up and down. Once she’s finished, the trainer gets Larson’s attention and hands her a cookie.

The Oscar winner gasps and screams in delight at the sight of the sweet treat and immediately shoves it in her mouth before falling to her back and kicking her legs with glee. “Hashtag worth it,” Larson says with a mouthful of cookie.

Judging by the caption Larson shared with this video – “275lbs —> @whatsgabycookin” – she wasn’t chowing down on just any cookie, either. Apparently the tasty reward was made using a recipe from the popular food blog, What’s Gaby Cooking.

Believe it or not, this isn’t the first time Larson has incentivized herself mid-workout with some sweets. In November 2018 the, United States of Tara alum shared a similar video clip of herself doing some tricky leg lifts. Upon finishing the set, Larson laughs to herself and takes a big bite of a doughnut that was at her side.

Though her Captain Marvel workouts seem brutal, Larson is quick to credit them with changing how she feels about her body. “I didn’t know what strength was. I was truly an introvert with asthma before this film, so I had a lot of work to do, and I just started to fall in love with it. I started to fall in love with the way my body was changing and transforming,” she told E! News in December 2018. “It was the first time where I felt like I was making my body work for me. I think in the past, I was more interested in my body never being part of conversation.”

Larson later added that she saw this as “an opportunity for me to … make my body mine.”

Captain Marvel premieres on March 8.

