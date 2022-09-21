Bruno Mars Performs at Baha Mar in Bahamas to Celebrate SelvaRey Rum

A little rum never hurt anyone! Bruno Mars took the stage to celebrate his SelvaRey Rum partnership with Baha Mar resort over Labor Day Weekend in Nassau, Bahamas.

The Grammy winner, 36, performed after a special set by his good friend DJ Pee .Wee (Anderson .Paak). The duo were in town to celebrate the partnership, which was announced earlier this summer, and includes special beverage offerings available throughout the property, curated branded experiences, and new event activations all set at Baha Mar.

“Tropical Luxury is what SelvaRey is all about and I couldn’t think of a better partner to bring that experience to life than Baha Mar,” Mars said at the time.

Baha Mar is a one-stop destination with everything you could need for a vacation with your partner, friends or family. The 1,000 plus acre resort overlooks Cable Beach and includes three global brand operators – Grand Hyatt, SLS and Rosewood.

With more than 40 restaurants to choose from, your appetite will always be satiated. Stop by Café Boulud, a classic French eatery led by globally renowned chef Daniel Boulud or indulge in some delicious sushi, hot starters and tempura at the famous Japanese output Katsuya.

Marcus at Baha Mar Fish + Chop is also a must-try beachfront restaurant that showcases chef Marcus Samuelsson’s innovative menu of comfort food using the freshest Bahamian ingredients. (Tip: Get cornbread for the table!)

And for lunch right off the beach, pool or waterpark, 25 North’s menu focuses on fresh seasonal southern California coastal cuisine. Be sure to try the SelvaRey Hollywood Colada, which is similar to a piña colada but has SelvaRey Coconut Rum, pineapple juice, fresh lime juice, agave and coconut water for a less heavy version of the original.

Did we mention Baha Mar also boasts the largest casino in the Caribbean? There’s a state-of-the-art convention center, an 18-hole mini golf course, the Caribbean’s first and only flagship ESPA spa, and over 30 luxury retail outlets. And for the whole family, kids can hit the enormous $200 million luxury water park. Essentially, you can do anything and everything you want on a vacation without stepping foot outside the resort!