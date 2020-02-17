From the small screen to the … bar? Though television shows might seem like an unlikely source of inspiration for alcoholic drinks, there are actually quite a few libations that have been influenced by critically acclaimed TV comedies and dramas.

For example, The Walking Dead has spawned numerous wines, beers and other alcoholic beverages since premiering on AMC in October 2010. However, the spirit with the strongest ties to the post-apocalyptic drama debuted in October 2019. Known as The Walking Dead Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, the drink was created in partnership with Skybound Entertainment, the company TWD comic book creator Robert Kirkman founded with producer David Alpert, and global liquor giant Diageo.

Furthermore, the limited-edition whiskey has several connections to the extended Walking Dead universe. For example, the beverage is distilled, aged and bottled in Kentucky, where Kirkman was born and where the comic was initially set. “It’s also very true to the roots and the spirit in what we do in The Walking Dead and that very American, do-it-yourself, living-off-your-land approach,” Alpert said in September 2019.

There is perhaps no finer example of life imitating art in this arena then Schraderbräu. As Breaking Bad fans may know, that’s the name of the homebrew created by Hank Schrader, protagonist Walter White’s brother-in-law. On the AMC drama, Hank went all out in an effort to make his creation look and taste legitimate (heck, he even stuck official-looking Schraderbräu labels on some beer bottles) and now fans of the show and beer drinkers across the country can buy some of their very own.

The beer is a joint effort between actor Dean Norris, who portrayed Hank, a brewing company he established called Rust Belt Brewing and Sony Pictures Consumer Products. “The show gave us some great hints as to what Schraderbräu should actually be,” Norris told Food & Wine in March 2019, shortly before the beer went on sale. “Obviously the name lends itself to a German lager, and we wanted the ABV and flavor profile to reflect Hank’s persona on the show. There will be some fun, hidden items, all over the bottle that even the most diehard Breaking Bad fans may not be able to find.”

Norris, who has described the beer as “silky perfection” on social media, added: “In our minds, this is the exact beer Hank brewed on the show, without the caps popping off, of course!”

Scroll down to see more hit TV shows that have inspired their own liquor lines!