Bud Light Offers Lifetime of Free Beer to World Series Fan Who Went Viral





Bud Light is paying attention! A baseball fan sitting in the stands during Game 5 of the 2019 World Series on Sunday, October 27, caught the eye of the beer brand when he deflected a home run baseball with his stomach just so he didn’t have to let go of his beers.

The jaw-dropping moment occurred during the second inning of the game between the Houston Astros and the Washington Nationals just as said fan, Jeff Adams, was returning to his seat with a blue Bud Light aluminum can in each hand.

As Adams got to his seat, Astros first basemen Yordan Alvarez hit a home run that was barreling toward him. Instead of putting one of his beers down and attempting to catch the ball with his hand, Adams, a Nationals fan, gripped his drinks and diverted the incoming object with his stomach. The move, he told The Washington Post, was a skill he had picked up playing baseball in Miami as a kid.

This man is a hero. Twitter please figure out who this guy is so we can reward him. #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/suMtVECfXY — Bud Light (@budlight) October 28, 2019

“I had a Little League coach; his name was Wayne Mitchell,” Adams told the publication. “He taught me how to put my chest in front of a ball and let it bounce in front of me.” According to Adams, the trick was angling toward the ground so the ball could hit him in the chest. Once it did, it “went straight down” and fell just in front of his seat, allowing him to pocket the prized memento without spilling a single drop of either beer.

Though Adams, a Washington, D.C. resident, was initially unaware that his actions went viral, the Bud Light Twitter account was immediately determined to find the dedicated beer drinker. “This man is a hero,” the brand’s account declared. “Twitter please figure out who this guy is so we can reward him.”

Within minutes, a local news station found and identified Adams while social media followers around the world encouraged Bud Light to honor him accordingly. As one social media follower put it: “The internal anguish this man was going through, as he clutched his beers, is truly heroic. Two beers saved and one chest bruised – reward him @budlight.”

So far, at the suggestion of several fans, the Missouri-based company, which is a subsidiary of Anheuser-Busch, has given Adams “Buds for life” and his own personalized merch.

“Update: We are in contact with our hero. He’s wearing this beauty to Game 6,” the Bud Light Twitter account shared along with a photo of a T-shirt featuring Adams with his Buds in hand. Above the design the shirt reads: “Always save the beers.”

When another Twitter user suggested free beer for life as well as an ad campaign for Adams, Bud Light hinted that something might already be in the works. “Don’t worry. We’ve got him covered,” the brand replied.

As for whether or not he was sore thanks to the impact of the ball, Adams told a local Fox 5 reporter that he was unscathed. “It hit me in the chest but it was from the other team, so I didn’t feel anything,” he quipped.