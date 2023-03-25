Dine with celebs — or just feel their A-list presence — at New York’s celeb hot spot 9 Jones, “an intimate, sexy supper club” located in the West Village.

The buzzy restaurant offers “Greek cuisine with a bespoke cocktail experience,” per 9 Jones’ Instagram account, which features mouthwatering photos of their bites and drinks. It is that “bespoke cocktail experience” that sets 9 Jones apart from its luxury competitors. Guests can create their own signature drinks “made singularly for their tastes,” reads the press release, complete with “a caviar add-on and caviar bumps to complement certain flavors.”

George and Amal Clooney, Tori Spelling, Sarah Silverman, Alan Cumming, Peyton List and Molly Ringwald are just some of the stars who have dined at the NYC restaurant — with some even choosing to host their own parties at the luxury space. The Ocean’s Eleven actor, 61, once threw a birthday bash for his wife at 9 Jones, while The Breakfast Club star, 55, also celebrated her birthday at the establishment.

As for a peek into the stunning space, the press release reveals that the hot spot “features handsome petrol-blue walls adorned with gold touches and plush velvet seating.” But for 9 Jones’ most “elite clientele,” there is a private back section that caters to only the most prominent of guests. “The back of the space, marked by a velvet curtain, offers a discrete hideaway … complete with a one-way mirror looking out and its secret entrance.”

Soon enough, however, anyone who is part of the 9 Jones’ private members club can get the opportunity to talk cocktails and caviars with Hollywood’s finest in New York. “In the spring, the back room will be converted into a private members club where members holders have the opportunity to rub shoulders with their favorite A-lister!” the press release states.

While 9 Jones may sound too luxurious to be true, that’s only because it was created by the nightlife and hospitality giants behind 1Oak, Somewhere Nowhere, Queens Room and more. For even more of a celebrity touch, NBA star Carmelo Anthony and Christian Vazquez, founder of the clothing line Famous Nobodys and La La Anthony’s brother, are investors.

The overall feel of 9 Jones was inspired by British social clubs, per the press release, combined with that quintessential “New York edge.” And if some of the world’s biggest celebrities are not only eager to dine at the establishment, but also throw parties there, it looks like 9 Jones is next on the list for any native New Yorker — or anyone traveling to the Big Apple — who is ready to feel like a star.