



Guac won’t be extra for one day later this month! Chipotle announced on Thursday, July 25, that it plans to celebrate National Avocado Day by offering free servings of the popular green dip to customers.

The free perk only be offered to customers who purchase any delivery or order-ahead entrée valued at $10 or more using the fast-food chain’s app or website.

Furthermore, the brand is also issuing its second official TikTok challenge, #GuacDance, set to begin on Friday, July 26. Featuring internet sensation Dr. Jean and her infamous guac song, the TikTok challenge invites guac fans to show off moves dedicated to everyone’s favorite fruit.

Chipotle will be inviting a number of iHeartRadio on-air personalities across the country to its restaurants for an engaging and transparent lesson on how to make fresh guac behind the line. Radio personalities including Skeery Jones and Alex Gervasi will test their mashing skills and see the true culinary skills that Chipotle employees possess.

“We are excited to continue showing up in unexpected places and platforms in innovative ways,” said Chipotle’s chief marketing officer, Chris Brandt, in a statement. “You can’t see the work that goes into our freshly made guac on the radio so we decided to get our friends from iHeartRadio behind the line to truly see and experience how we utilize real ingredients every day.”

This deal is even more impressive (and worthwhile) when you consider that avocado prices are on the rise. According to USA Today, the cost of the healthy-fat fruit is going up because of several reasons. For starters, global consumption of avocados is rising and California just had its smallest avocado crop in years. Additionally, there is currently a seasonal drop in production in Mexico, which supplies the vast majority of the U.S.’s avocados. Basically, it’s an issue of supply and demand.

Chipotle’s free guac deal is just one of the latest such offers from fast-food restaurants. Last month, McDonald’s restaurants in Canada made headlines when they gave away nearly six million dollars in free french fries because of a promotion tied to the Toronto Raptors winning season.

