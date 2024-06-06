Diane Keaton is a fan of Katie Maloney and Ariana Madix‘s Something About Her sandwich shop.

The legendary actress, 78, stopped by the Vanderpump Rules stars’ new West Hollywood restaurant recently, where she posed with Katie’s mom, Teri Maloney.

“We had an unexpected visitor today… thank you @dianekeaton for your support!” the official Something About Her account captioned a photo via their Instagram Story on Thursday, June 6. “It was such a pleasure having you!”

Dressed in her staple uniform of a bowler hat and blazer, Keaton looked right at home in the Nancy Meyers-inspired establishment – which shouldn’t come as a surprise, as the actress and the filmmaker have worked together on four films: Baby Boom, Father of the Bride, Father of the Bride II and Something’s Gotta Give.

While speaking exclusively with Us Weekly at the soft opening of Something About Her last month, Katie, 37, opened up about the design aspect of the quaint space.

“I love rom-coms and Nancy Meyers, because they are just so fancy-free and whimsy,” the “Disrespectfully” podcaster told Us. “John [Hutman] designed the space, who is also Nancy Meyers’ production designer, [and he] really helped bring that vision to life.”

Meanwhile, Madix, 38, also credited her VPR costar and business partner for really playing into the theme.

“Katie came up with the most brilliant phrase. She said, ‘We want to romanticize lunch.’ I just thought that was so perfect,” the Chicago star told Us before Katie broke down the inspiration for their sought-after sandwiches.

“The name of the space is Something About Her, so we wanted to highlight the women,” Maloney explained. “We had to name [the sandwiches] after iconic leading ladies.”

Some of the menu items include The Drew (presumably for Drew Barrymore), The Cameron (presumably for Cameron Diaz, who starred in the Meyers-directed 2006 rom-com, The Holiday) and The Diane, likely named after Keaton.

Though the Because I Said So star is one of the biggest names to come through Something About Her’s doors thus far, there’s one person who has yet to see the finished restaurant: Lisa Vanderpump.

“I’ve been out of town. I’ve been in Lake Tahoe. I’ve been in Vegas. I’ve been in New York,” the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 63, exclusively told Us Weekly in May of why she skipped the opening. “I just came back from New York two days ago. I’ve been everywhere.”

She added, “We’ll have a soft opening in a restaurant, but we won’t really invite people until, you know, you are kind of two or three weeks in so you can kind of iron out the things. I don’t wanna go there and judge that now. Let’s give them a couple of weeks, a month to settle in. I think that’s normally what we do in the restaurant business.”