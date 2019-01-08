DJ Khaled is looking to extend his weight loss journey into 2019. The rapper, who became a WW (formerly Weight Watchers) ambassador last year, shared an update on Instagram on Sunday, January 6. In the social media post, Khaled, whose real name is Khaled Mohamed Khaled, revealed he’s lost 34 pounds.

“New year, new goals, new blessings. I’ve been sharing my @WW journey for a year now and real talk there’s been major wins but also some tough times … but I’m COMMITTED. AND IT’S COMING OFF,” the “No Brainer” singer wrote alongside a photo of a scale that read 259.2 pounds.

“I started at 293 lbs!! I’ve gotten rid of 34 lbs so far,” Khaled, 43, added. “I can show you better than I can tell you. Just watch and see!”

True to his word, the music mogul shared video clips from his meeting with members of the WW team on Instagram on Tuesday, January 8. “We just discussed 2019 with the WW team – wellness that works. Watch the journey. As a matter of fact, join the journey,” the producer said while raising a glass.

The Grammy nominee later added, “I got new goals, new wins, more blessings, more life, more everything. Let’s go.”

When he first joined WW about a year ago, Khaled made it clear that his son, Asahd, now 2, was his impetus for getting in shape. “My son is my love, my life, and I need to be great for him,” he explained at the time. “To be great is to be healthy; to be healthy means a shift in my lifestyle, and the new WW Freestyle program is all about healthier habits for my life.”

In December 2018, WW added new mom of three Kate Hudson to its roster of celebrity spokespeople. The Fabletics cofounder, who is now the face of the brand’s For Every Body campaign, even appeared in promotional photos with her daughter Rani, 3 months. “Health and wellness is my number one,” Hudson, 39, wrote on Instagram when announcing her latest venture. “I’m so happy to share this with everyone.”

