Kim Kardashian is so powerful, she can resurrect beloved discontinued snacks. Well, sort of.

General Mills announced on Monday, February 3, that it was finally bringing Dunkaroos back from the ’90s snack food graveyard. The treat, which consists of cookies and a serving of icing to dip them in, debuted in 1992 but was discontinued around 2012.

“After years of pleading – and tweeting – from celebrities, fans and snack food connoisseurs alike, General Mills is bringing back one of THE most sought-after snacks of the ’90s,” the company said in a statement on Monday.

Those celebrity fans include Kardashian, 39. Back in April 2018, the KKW Beauty founder, tweeted: “Obsessed with Dunkaroos. Please come back!”

At the time, she was responding to an apparent Twitter hoax after a user shared what appeared to be a direct message conversation with Dunkaroos producer Betty Crocker, a subsidiary of General Mills. In the exchange, the brand promised to bring back the snack in exchange for 150,000 retweets, causing the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star to share and tweet with the reply noted above.

General Mills confirmed at the time that the whole thing was just an elaborate prank and said it didn’t have “anything to announce” regarding Dunkaroos’ comeback.

However, given Monday’s announcement, social media users are crediting Kardashian with Dunkaroos’ upcoming return to supermarket shelves. “Did you see dunkaroos are coming back!” one user tweeted at the star. “Your impact! @KimKardashian.”

The E! personality replied: “STOP!!!! My favorites!!!!”

The Dunkaroos Twitter account even chimed in, noting that Kardashian’s “wish” was granted. “OMG!!!!!!!!! I love you @Dunkaroos,” she eagerly wrote back.

As one fan put it: “Yaass you are so powerful I stan.” Another noted the “power of Kim Kardashian West.”

To be fair though, the Selfish author wasn’t the only star who had something to say about a Dunkaroos comeback. In September 2019, Chrissy Teigen implied she missed the snack when she tweeted: “If u try to buy dunkaroos on amazon, u can only get kadunks (still buying).”

While the first iteration of Dunkaroos boasted multiple flavors, including chocolate, consumers can only expect one variety this time around. “The iconic cookie and frosting duo will be available for dunking this summer in its most requested and beloved flavor: Vanilla Cookies and Vanilla Frosting with Rainbow Sprinkles,” General Mills said.