Gigi Hadid‘s colorful kitchen cabinets are a work of art — literally!

The model shared several photos of her newly renovated New York City apartment via Instagram on Saturday, July 25, including one snapshot of her kitchen cabinets, which are filled with various brightly dyed pasta shapes.

The artist responsible for the bold creations is named Linda Miller Nicholson, and Hadid, 25, was so proud of the finished product that she tagged Nicholson in the kitchen photo.

According her website, Nicholson produces plant-dyed pasta art and is dedicated to “making the world colorful one pasta at a time.” She’s even dubbed herself a “pasta powerhouse” and frequently posts photos of her work on Instagram.

For example, in April, the Pasta, Pretty Please author shared a photo of different color tortellini pieces arranged in a circular rainbow formation. “Gotta make your own 🌈 during #stayhome times. Tortellini are a great shape to test pasta skills & patience,” she explained in the caption. “I’ve always said that the art of pasta is therapy in itself. Now, more than ever.”

The following month, Nicholson posted a photo of about three dozen raviolis lined up to form a rainbow of their own. “2020 Spring/Summer Ready-to-Square Ravioli Collection,” she quipped on Instagram at the time.

For Hadid’s cabinets, which are part of her kitchen island and have a see-through glass window, Nicholson created a rainbow using one hue and pasta shape at a time. The cabinet on the far left is filled with green penne pieces, while the one next to it is reserved for yellow bowties. The other two cabinets have what appears to be red linguine and blue bowties, respectively.

“Spent all of last year designing and curating my passion project / dream spot,” Hadid wrote when unveiling her revamped apartment on Saturday. “Of course it all came together right before quarantining out of the city…. but I’m excited for the time I’ll get to spend enjoying all the special corners that were made with a lil help from some of my favorite creatives (tap!) who embraced my ideas and didn’t call me crazy.”

The Los Angeles native, who is expecting her first child with boyfriend Zayn Malik, also thanked her mother, Yolanda Hadid, for being the “greatest homemaking-sounding-board I could ask for.”

Color was clearly the theme of Gigi’s home, as it also boasts a multi-colored couch, a bathroom wall decorated with vibrant covers of The New Yorker and more vivid touches.