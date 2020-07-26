Extreme Makeover: Gigi Home Edition! Gigi Hadid flaunted her interior design skills when she gave fans a rare glimpse inside her New York City apartment.

The model, 25 — who is expecting her first child with boyfriend, Zayn Malik — shared photos of her Bohemian-inspired home via Instagram on Saturday, July 25.

“Spent all of last year designing and curating my passion project / dream spot,” Hadid captioned the post, which showed off her two-bedroom apartment in Manhattan. “Of course it all came together right before quarantining out of the city …. but I’m excited for the time I’ll get to spend enjoying all the special corners that were made with a lil help from some of my favorite creatives (tap!) who embraced my ideas and didn’t call me crazy.”

The Tommy Hilfiger model also gave a special shout-out to her mother, Yolanda Hadid, for giving her design advice.

“💛 ++ my mamma:) who is the greatest homemaking-sounding-board I could ask for (she called me crazy when required) ☺️ grateful to and for all,” she wrote.

The apartment features bright colors, bold patterns and eclectic art pieces, including yellow-and-black artwork by Austyn Weiner, a bathroom wall covered with old issues of The New Yorker and a giant yellow pen. The former reality star added some luxurious touches in her master bathroom with marble countertops and tree-patterned wallpaper.

Gigi might be feeling the need to start nesting as she and Malik, 27, prepare for the arrival of their first child. Us Weekly confirmed in April that the couple — who have been quarantined on her family farm in Pennsylvania amid the coronavirus pandemic — are expecting a baby girl.

A source told Us at the time that the former reality star is “so excited” for motherhood.

“She has been so grateful for all the well-wishes and congratulations she’s received,” the insider said. “She’s so happy to be pregnant and to be embarking on this new journey of motherhood, especially with Zayn by her side.”

Gigi gave an update on her pregnancy during an Instagram Live session with fans on July 15.

“I am so grateful for the positive comments and the questions and wanting to know that we’re all good and safe. And everything’s going great,” she said.

Scroll down to see photos of Gigi’s renovated apartment.