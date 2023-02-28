The perfect spot for a drink! Nearly 100 years since prohibition ended, Manhattan finally opened its first and only legal distillery in August 2022: Great Jones Distilling Co. Located in the heart of the historic NoHo neighborhood, Great Jones Distilling Co. features a custom-built and engineered distillery where people can enjoy distillery tours, tasting experiences and a delicious menu.

“The opening of Great Jones Distilling Co. represents a landmark moment for spirits and New York City history, bringing the craft of whiskey distillation back to Manhattan after 100 years,” Juan Domingo Beckmann, Founder of Great Jones Distilling Co., said in a press release. “For 11 generations my family has grafted some of the world’s leading spirits, and we are proud to introduce a bourbon that truly embodies the best of New York State ingredients and the ‘lighting in a bottle’ energy of Manhattan. The Great Jones Distillery will give the city a new spirits legacy, and is dedicated to the resilience and hustle that New Yorkers have shown to the world over this past year.”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Great Jones whiskies are made exclusively with grains grown in the right soil of the Black Dirt region less than two hours north of Manhattan. With the opening comes the introduction of three new whiskies: Great Jones Straight Bourbon (light to medium-bodied with notes of vanilla and a peppery finish), Great Jones Four Grain Bourbon (well-balanced, medium-bodied with a buttery palate and smooth finish) and Great Jones Rye Whiskey (layered with notes of vanilla, dried fruit from the orchard and rye pepper). Guests can buy bottles of each whiskey in the store inside the distillery.

People can drink the New York-based whiskey while listening to live jazz music or watching magic shows in The Lounge every Saturday night. Also, if you’re looking to host a large party, The Lounge is also open to private events.

Aside from the drinks, guests can also enjoy food sourced from local vendors at The Grid, located within Great Jones Distilling. Executive Chef Adam Raskin has cultivated a menu that serves classic dishes that pay homage to New York City’s history and culture. Some popular menu items include the East Coast Oysters, Chiocciole Mac & Cheese, French Onion Soup and RB’s Lobster Roll.

“As New York City enters a new era of hospitality and entertainment, the experience at Great Jones Distilling Co. brings renewed energy and employment opportunities to the NoHo neighborhood,” Mike Keyes, CEO of Proximo Spirits, said in a press statement. “Great Jones Distilling Co. will create more than 100 new jobs, supporting the much-needed recovery and resurgence of the hospitality industry.”